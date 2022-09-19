Vinicius Junior carries Real Madrid to victory despite racial attack

It should be a matter of concern for the La Liga chiefs and also for Spain as a whole when “monkey” chants are echoed directly at a black player in the Madrid derby.

A huge section of the Atlético Madrid fans booed and chanted the monkey slurs at Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior when the two teams clashed at the Madrid derby on Sunday night at Metropolitano Stadium.

The Brazilian was at the heart of Real Madrid attack, terrorizing the opposition defense and created both Real Madrid’s goals as the defending champions won the derby but the disturbing actions of the Atletico fans stained the beauty of game

Real Madrid won the match two goals to one with goals coming from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde while Mario Hermoso was on the scoresheet for the home team before he was sent off for a second bookable offense.