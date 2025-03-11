A democratic country, amongst other things, is characterised by the rule of law, legitimacy, free and fair elections, separation of power, human rights, accountability, transparency, and independent media. Everything is wrong with democracy in Africa, and Nigeria is in the worst of it. A multi-ethnic country like Nigeria should not have a group from two particular tribes and religions dictating what should happen and what has to be tolerated, which has to be in their religious or political interests.

“It’s a challenge because the political, social, and economic crises have revealed the characters of those at the helms, and having tested them, we’re hopeless.”

It has been defended that faith, religion, ethnicity, and language do not play a pivotal role in our political and resource-sharing formula, though untenable. After Nigeria’s independence in 1960, the first military head of state, Aguiyi Ironsi (Christian), had a Western Christian deputy, Babafemi Ogundipe; Yakubu Gowon (Northern Christian) had a Western Christian as deputy, Joseph Edet. Muhammad Buhari had another Northern Muslim as deputy, Tunde Idiagbon. Remarkably, ever since the return of democracy in 1999, this would be the first time the president and his vice came from the same faith, which, rather than elevate, dragged the citizens back to the years of struggle with the military coups.

We would not impoverish Nigeria by talking negatively or believing that a new Nigeria is not possible. It’s a challenge because the political, social, and economic crises have revealed the characters of those at the helms, and having tested them, we’re hopeless. With the overinflated opinions about our past, present, and future political leaders, hardship persists, and the common man is trampled upon. The failures of former leaders are repeated, and there’s no winning attitude envisaged from the presidential body language. If the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima is not a religious paradigm shift in recent times, there’s never an explanation that would deny the Christians a stake in the ‘corridor of power.’

Sadly, there has never been a quip regarding the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket; all in the media is a mere malapropism as if the adoption had not divided Nigerians further along religious, ethnic, and tribal lines. Can we pay tribute or outline special qualities in such negotiations? Nigeria may not be witnessing religious conflicts or lack of cohesion presently, but we have to adjudge the wisdom behind the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The ruling party ideology succeeded in paying N30,000 to unemployed youths for about five to six years, which later resulted in higher embezzlement in the Humanitarian Ministry in charge of the N-Power project. We may need to answer some questions that seem to be preposterous. “What qualifies a man/woman for the office of the president or vice president in Nigeria?” Whenever applications for a job are invited, there are prescribed qualifications to determine the suitability of the applicants. Normally, valid and reliable tests are to be carried out on whoever would rule a nation because it falls within the ambience of rescue and disaster. Do we consider certification, communication skills, religion, or physical abilities in electing our leaders? The Muslim-Muslim ticket epitomises that our democratic elections are just a selection done by the few (elites). Who has witnessed a Nigerian leader that scored very high in divergent thinking—which is thinking outside the box? They cannot and would not be able to because we’re governed and ruled mostly by octogenarians. A fascinating study on scoring higher in the genius category discovers that the older you get, the greater your tendency will become to resist change.

The chosen and anointed political leaders have not developed nor possess the necessary skills to transform the country. Think about it: There’s nothing unique and diverse about African leaders. It is the same meat boiling in the pot. If any one of them dares to be different, it must be in the negative as we have in the West African region. We all have accepted the Muslim-Muslim ticket, signalling the desperation amongst Nigerian politicians, which is a recipe for disaster. Chief Osita Osadebe of blessed memory sang a hit track titled “Osondi Owendi”—”as” “e dey sweet us, e dey pain them.” Overtly, it showcases an obstinacy in issuing countermands with disgusting nepotism. Defections and elections signify where to belong if you really want to be “happy.” Every day we hear about the decamping and dumping of one party for another. Ashamedly, we witness influential power mongers licking their saliva, recanting their statements, which boils down to the desperation to hold on to power permanently.

Every family in Nigeria is induced into panic buying and hoarding goods, even pharmaceutical products, because tomorrow is very uncertain. There is an increase in domestic violence, anger, and hunger amongst the populace. Pride, anger, rebellion, self-pity, complaint, and many more things have grappled with our reasoning and senses even against whoever may be in power.

Recently it was published that it will cost this country a hundred billion dollars to offset the debts accrued under Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammad Buhari, and the present government. Sir James Wilson Robertson was a British civil servant who served as the last colonial governor-general of Nigeria from 1955 to 1960, leaving her on a towering height as the giant of Africa. Proudly and brutally, the government is dealing with the citizens, and most of our leaders are bigoted, selfish, and vaunted. Most of our politicians have antagonistic desires and crossed-up emotions, which have kept them in a state of personal instability, gradually affecting the national collapse we are in. Beans, which used to be forbidden and not seen on tables except when processed into other delicacies, have become the most expensive. The well of human nature is deeper, and the best way to assess it is through interests and desires. Competence, vision, and compassion could arise from non-Christians, but they must be willingly and freely granted. Nigeria must shift from ‘power worship’ to celebrating citizens who make the country proud.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu: Living Grace Restoration Assembly Inc., Nkono-Ekwulobia, Anambra State.

