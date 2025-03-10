Egypt’s Omar Assar, the reigning 2025 ITTF Africa Cup champion, and Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna are among the world’s top 32 players set to compete for glory at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 in China.

The prestigious event, which boasts an $800,000 prize purse, will take place from March 11 to 16 at the WTT Arena.

Africa’s finest ready for global showdown

The competition will also feature Africa’s top female stars, Hana Goda and Dina Meshref of Egypt, who will battle against 30 world-class opponents, including the world No. 1 from China, in the first WTT Champions event of 2025.

Aruna faces tough test against Wang Chuqin

Aruna will have a tough opening match as he faces China’s world No. 2 Wang Chuqin on March 12. It will be their first-ever meeting, with Aruna relying on his tactical versatility against Wang’s high-speed, composed gameplay.

The Chinese star, backed by home support, will look to dictate the match, but Aruna’s experience and resilience could pose a strong challenge.

Meanwhile, Omar Assar will kick off his campaign against Germany’s Dan Qiu on the same day in a high-stakes first-round encounter.

Hana Goda and Dina Meshref eye strong start in women’s singles

Fresh off her Africa Cup title win, Hana Goda is set for another major test as she faces South Korea’s rising star, Shun Yubin, on March 13. The 17-year-old sensation, a former WTT quarter-finalist, is eager to bounce back from early exits at WTT Champions Frankfurt 2024 and Singapore Smash 2025.

Dina Meshref, a nine-time Africa Cup champion, begins her campaign on March 11 against Korean star Kim Nayeong in the Women’s Singles first round. The experienced Egyptian will aim to leverage her vast experience to advance further in the tournament.

With Africa’s top talents going head-to-head against the world’s best, WTT Champions Chongqing 2025 promises an action-packed week of elite table tennis.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

