Rice stunner earns point for Arsenal at Old Trafford

Declan Rice scored a spectacular goal at Old Trafford to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw for Arsenal against Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half but lacked a clinical edge and were punished just before halftime when United captain Bruno Fernandes curled a stunning 25-yard free-kick past a poorly positioned David Raya.

Raya, however, redeemed himself in the second half with crucial saves to deny Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee. Arsenal’s persistence finally paid off in the 74th minute when United failed to clear their lines, allowing Rice to unleash a superb rising drive past André Onana at the Stretford End.

United nearly restored their lead moments later, but Rice’s heroic last-ditch tackle denied substitute Rasmus Højlund a golden opportunity to break his 20-game goal drought. The England midfielder celebrated the defensive intervention almost as passionately as his equalizer.

Arsenal nearly suffered a late heartbreak, but Raya produced a miraculous double save in stoppage time to deny Fernandes and ensure the Gunners left Old Trafford with a point.

Despite the draw, the result does little to impact either team’s league ambitions. Arsenal now trail league leaders Liverpool by 15 points with a game in hand, while United remain stuck in 14th place.

For United, the performance offers some encouragement ahead of their crucial Europa League last-16 second leg against Real Sociedad on Thursday. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s struggle to convert chances once again underlined their urgent need for a clinical No. 9.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

