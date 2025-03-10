Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) had the honour of closing the market at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in recognition of its pivotal role in mobilising global capital for Africa’s economic transformation.

The LSE accolade follows two landmark international capital markets transactions: an oversubscribed $500 million senior unsecured 5-year Eurobond issued in October 2024, marking AFC’s first listing on the LSE, and its inaugural $500 million perpetual hybrid bond issued in January 2025.

These recent transactions underscore strong investor confidence in AFC’s robust credit profile and high-impact investments in Africa’s core infrastructure sectors.

As part of the event, the LSE hosted a roundtable discussion with AFC and in partnership with Africa Practice—a strategic consulting firm advising investors and development partners – convening leading investors, banks, and credit rating agencies on the topic of “Unpacking the Africa Risk Premium: Costs, Causes, and Mitigation Strategies,” examining how risk perceptions influence capital costs for African borrowers and exploring solutions to correct global market mispricing.

Following the discussions, AFC’s delegation, alongside key partners, participated in the ceremonial Market Close, culminating in the presentation of a commemorative glass tablet and the signing of the LSE’s Welcome Book, symbolising AFC’s deepening engagement with global capital markets.

“Closing the market at the London Stock Exchange underscores global capital markets’ recognition of AFC as a resilient and reliable bridge to Africa’s prosperous future,” said Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC, at the ceremony. “Our discussions highlighted the urgent need for pragmatic actions that should reshape risk perceptions, unlock more competitive financing, and accelerate the development of critical infrastructure—key to enabling Africa’s industrialization and economic integration.”

“We were delighted to welcome AFC to the London Stock Exchange and to recognise their commitment to advancing Africa’s infrastructure agenda at our Market Close Ceremony,” said Dame Julia Hoggett DBE, CEO of the London Stock Exchange plc. “AFC’s landmark transactions demonstrate the important impact of their innovative financing solutions and are testament to the role London’s capital markets continue to play in directing financing to projects that support economic development across Africa.”

AFC continues to diversify its funding base to support Africa’s infrastructure transformation. In addition to its recent bond issues, AFC successfully secured a US$400 million Shariah-compliant Commodity Murabaha Facility, further strengthening its liquidity to finance critical projects across the continent. The Corporation recently received the highest AAAspc credit ratings from S&P Global (China) and AAA from China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co Limited., opening the way for issuance in China’s domestic market.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

