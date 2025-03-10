Nigeria’s equities market recorded marginal increase by 0.08 percent on Monday March 10.

Stocks like Eterna, Transcorp, FCMB Group, and Africa Prudential helped the market to open the week slightly in green.

VFG Group, Cadbury, International Energy Insurance, Cornerstone Insurance and Honeywell made the list of major laggards at the close of trading.

Fidelity Bank, Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, Africa Prudential, and UBA were actively traded on the Bourse as investors in 14,565 deals exchanged 364,968,997 shares worth N17.627billion.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation rose from 106,538.6 points and N66.717 trillion respectively to 106,621.91 points and N66.769 trillion. The market’s return this year has increased to 3.59 percent.

Eterna increased from N34.15 to N37.55, adding N3.40 or 9.96 percent. Transcorp rose from N46.90 to N51.55, adding N4.65 or 9.91 percent. FCMB Group rose from N9.10 to N10, adding 90kobo or 9.89percent. Africa Prudential increased from N33 to N36.25, up by N3.25 or 9.85percent.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

