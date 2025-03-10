This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” calls for urgent and transformative change. From your experience, what bold actions—beyond policies and quotas—can organizations take to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace?

Organisations must move beyond ticking boxes and create workplaces where women have equal opportunities to lead and thrive. One way to do this is by actively sponsoring women, not just mentoring them. Women need decision-makers who will advocate for them in rooms where critical career decisions are made

Have you encountered moments in your career where gender biases or systemic barriers stood in your way? How did you navigate those challenges, and what insights would you share with women striving to break similar barriers?

I firmly believe that for women striving to break workplace barriers, continuous self-development and strategic positioning for growth and leadership are essential.

Work-life balance is often a complex equation, especially for women in demanding careers. Have you ever had to redefine what balance means to you? What lessons from your own journey can help other women manage the pressures of career and personal life?

Work-life balance is one of those things that looks different for every woman, especially in a fast-paced career like stockbroking. I quickly realised that balance is not about trying to split time evenly between work and personal life—it’s about knowing when to prioritise what truly matters. There are seasons when work will demand more of you, and there are times when family and personal well-being must come first. What has worked for me is setting clear boundaries, managing my time wisely, and not feeling guilty for making the best decisions for myself.

Beyond the workplace, women’s economic empowerment is a critical driver of gender equality. What are some key policies or societal shifts you believe are necessary to accelerate women’s financial independence and business success?

Women comprise approximately 49.44% of Nigeria’s population, according to the World Bank—nearly half of the entire nation. Yet, we do little to accelerate their financial independence and business success. This means that as a country, we are operating at only half of our potential until we fully recognize and harness the immense power women bring to the table.

Representation matters. Growing up, were there women leaders or role models who shaped your vision of success? How has their influence guided your leadership style and approach?

I deeply value family and have great respect for women leaders who successfully balance their professional and personal lives. A loving, supportive wife and a responsible mother who brings warmth and vibrance to her home while embodying strength and confidence in the workplace—that’s the essence of a true leader with steeze and vibe.

The conversation around gender equality often includes the role of men as allies. In your view, what meaningful ways can male colleagues and leaders contribute to driving lasting change?

Men need to recognize that gender bias—whether unconscious or systemic—is real. This means questioning their own assumptions about leadership, competence, and ambition. When they see bias in hiring, promotions, or daily interactions, they should speak up and correct it.

When you reflect on your impact as a leader, what do you hope will be your most enduring legacy? And what one piece of advice would you give to the next generation of women leaders who are striving to reshape industries and society?

I want my legacy to be one of impact—driving excellence, breaking barriers, and ensuring that more women rise to leadership in the financial sector.

My advice to the next generation of women leaders is simple: be intentional about your growth, build strong relationships, and never let anyone downplay your worth. In this industry, confidence and competence go hand in hand. Don’t wait for opportunities—position yourself, show up prepared, and take what is yours WITHOUT LOSING OTHER AREAS OF YOUR LIFE.

