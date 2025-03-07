The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) has announced its plan to launch a tertiary curriculum in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to bring together students, educators, and provide practical insights about African trade.

The launch will be taking place at the World Bank Offices, Accra, Ghana, on March 11, 2025.

The GITFiC-AfCFTA curriculum is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the establishment, implementation, operationalization, and implications for international trade/intra-African trade of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) member countries.

It focuses on the critical areas of Africa’s economy impacted by AfCFTA, including digital trade and investment protection. Students will learn how the AfCFTA aims to eliminate trade barriers, enhance intra-Africa trade, trade between AfCFTA and other regional blocs, and promote value-added production across various sectors of the African Continent.

Through a combination of lectures, case studies, and interactive discussions, students will gain a comprehensive understanding of AfCFTA and its role in transforming Africa’s economic landscape, which widely feeds into the African Union’s Agenda 2063; The Africa We Want.

The proposed course outline aims to ensure that students gain a comprehensive understanding of the AfCFTA and its implications for trade within Africa, preparing them to navigate and leverage the opportunities presented by this significant trade agreement, which has so far been described as the largest and fastest ratified trade agreement in the world today.

Bridging Academia and Industry

The Tertiary Curriculum Launch is intended to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world experience. Esteemed speakers from top educational institutions and industry leaders will share their experiences and success stories, highlighting paths for young minds to flourish in a constantly changing global trade market. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive panel discussions, ask questions, and network with experts defining the future of African trade and finance.

“Our goal is to ignite a passion for trade and finance among students and to build a strong foundation for Africa’s bright future under the AfCFTA.”

The GITFiC-AfCFTA tertiary curriculum is recommended for students reading Humanities, Social Sciences, and Business courses. It is also recommended for students pursuing Agricultural Economics programs.

The course can be taken by all AfCFTA-ratified member states and is meant to be studied in all tertiary institutions, especially schools implementing the GITFiC-AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club.

