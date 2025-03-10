Hong Kong has introduced the 2025 edition of the Technology Talent Admission Scheme (TechTAS) to facilitate the entry of international professionals in key technology sectors.

The initiative aims to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a global technology hub by providing a streamlined visa process for professionals in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, robotics, biotechnology, and other advanced fields.

TechTAS 2025 is designed to speed up the visa application process, allowing international technology professionals to secure employment visas within two weeks. The initiative aims to simplify global recruitment for technology companies operating in Hong Kong by reducing bureaucratic delays.

The scheme targets high-tech industries, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity, fintech, green technology, and quantum computing. Applicants with degrees in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) from globally recognised universities will be considered. The programme also considers candidates with significant industry achievements or strong technical skills.

The Hong Kong Immigration Department oversees TechTAS and evaluates applications based on several conditions. The applicant must have no security concerns or a serious criminal record. They must be employed full-time by a technology company in Hong Kong.

The role must primarily involve research and development (R&D) in advanced communication technologies, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital entertainment, financial technologies, green technology, integrated circuit design, Internet-of-Things, material science, microelectronics, quantum technology, or robotics. The applicant must hold a degree in STEM from a top 100 global university ranked by QS, Shanghai Ranking, Times Higher Education, or U.S. News.

Hong Kong is emerging as a central hub for technology innovation, with a technology sector valued at over $100 billion. The launch of TechTAS 2025 seeks to attract global talent and solidify the city’s role as a leading destination for technology professionals. Hong Kong’s proximity to major technology firms such as Tencent, Alibaba, and Huawei provides international professionals with opportunities to contribute to the region’s growing technology ecosystem.

To apply for TechTAS 2025, applicants must secure a job offer from a Hong Kong-based technology company with an approved quota under the scheme. The employer will then sponsor the visa application. Applicants must submit a valid travel document with personal details, date of issue, date of expiry, and any applicable re-entry visa details.

They must provide proof of academic qualifications and relevant work experience, as well as evidence of technical expertise in a specialised area or proof of professional abilities and industry achievements. The visa application process is expedited, with approvals typically granted within two weeks. Successful applicants can relocate to Hong Kong with their spouses and dependent children under 18.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

