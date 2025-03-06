The demand for skilled workers is increasing, with nations expanding visa programmes to attract international talent.

In 2026, several countries will issue the highest number of work visas and permits. A review of government policies highlights key destinations for foreign professionals seeking employment opportunities abroad.

Read also: 10 countries offering post-study work visas for international Students

Here are the top 5 countries with the highest work visa or permit caps for 2026, compiled by Turkey Scholarship.

United States

The United States remains a key destination for employment-based immigration, offering multiple work visa categories that cater to high-skilled professionals and seasonal workers. Despite strict caps in some programmes, demand for U.S. work visas continues to grow. In 2026, the H-1B visa is capped at 65,000, with an additional 20,000 slots for U.S. master’s degree holders, while the H-2B seasonal visa cap has been temporarily expanded to over 130,000, and the H-2A agricultural visa remains uncapped.

The Employment-Based Green Card quota is set at 140,000 annually. Tech professionals, healthcare workers, agricultural labourers, and hospitality employees benefit the most from these programmes. The government is expanding temporary worker programmes, while competition for high-skilled immigration remains strong due to the lottery-based system.

Read also: Top 10 study destinations outside the Big Four

Canada

Canada continues to set high targets for skilled immigration, maintaining no fixed national caps on work permits, making it an attractive destination for skilled workers. In 2026, work visa numbers are projected to exceed 600,000 annually, following the record 608,420 work permits issued in 2022.

Tech workers, healthcare professionals, skilled tradespeople, and seasonal agricultural workers benefit the most. Canada’s Global Talent Stream and Express Entry programmes provide skilled workers with easier pathways to permanent residency.

Read also: Top 6 best cities for studying abroad in 2025

United Kingdom

Since Brexit, the UK has modified its immigration system to focus on skilled migration, with work visa approvals rising and expected to continue this trajectory in 2026. The Skilled Worker visa remains uncapped, allowing as many qualified applicants as needed, while the Seasonal Worker visa is capped at 45,000, with a potential increase of 10,000.

Healthcare workers, tech professionals, hospitality staff, and agricultural labourers stand to benefit the most. The UK has introduced higher salary requirements for skilled visas and continues to seek more healthcare professionals.

Read also: 8 easiest countries for Nigerian students and others, to get PR after studies

Germany

Germany is reforming its immigration system to attract skilled labour, setting ambitious migration targets to address labour shortages across multiple sectors. In 2026, Germany aims to bring in 400,000 skilled workers annually, while its Western Balkans Regulation programme has been expanded to 50,000 work visas per year.

Engineers, IT specialists, healthcare professionals, and construction workers benefit the most from these policies. Germany has introduced the Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte), a points-based visa that allows job seekers to enter the country without a job offer.

Read also: Top 5 cheapest countries to study in Europe 2024

Australia

Australia continues to attract skilled professionals through its flexible visa programmes, maintaining high work visa issuance levels in 2026. The skilled migration intake for 2024–2025 is set at 185,000, with more than 150,000 expected to be temporary work visas, while the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme targets 37,500 seasonal workers annually.

Healthcare professionals, engineers, IT experts, and seasonal farmworkers benefit the most. Australia has streamlined its visa system with new pathways to permanent residency for temporary skilled workers.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share