World Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles open camp for crucial cracker against Rwanda

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will open camp on Sunday, March 16, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda’s Amavubi in Kigali, before facing Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, March 25.

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has unveiled a 39-man provisional squad for this month’s crucial World Cup qualifiers. The squad includes a blend of experienced stars, such as Stanley Nwabali, William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Simon Moses.

Read Also: World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle slammed for including Musa, Iheanacho in provisional squad

The invited players will fly directly to Kigali from their respective club bases. Chelle is expected to trim the squad to 23 players before the end of the week.

Super Eagles Still Seeking First Win in Qualifiers

Nigeria is yet to secure a win in the qualifiers, having recorded three draws and one win from four matches.

Currently, the Super Eagles sit fifth in Group C, trailing Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho. To keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive, Nigeria must secure maximum points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in these crucial fixtures.

Chelle faces an uphill task to guide Nigeria to the Mundial, but a strong performance in these games could turn the tide in their favour.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share