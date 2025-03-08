World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle slammed for including Musa, Iheanacho in provisional squad

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has come under criticism for including Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria currently sits fifth in Group C behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic, and Lesotho. The Super Eagles will face Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, March 21, before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on March 25.

Chelle’s 39-man provisional squad for the crucial qualifiers has sparked debate, particularly over the inclusion of Musa, who now plays domestically for Kano Pillars, and Iheanacho, who has struggled for form this season.

Read Also: Five positive attributes of new Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle

Former BCC Lions captain Bolaji Douglas expressed concerns over their selection, arguing that it blocks opportunities for younger, in-form players.

“It is easy to spot the names,” Douglas told The Nation. “Ahmed Musa has served the nation very well; I don’t see what he is still doing there. He is blocking someone’s position. Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled this season. Those two readily come to mind.”

Douglas, who captained BCC Lions to back-to-back FA Cup titles in 1993 and 1994, further criticized the idea of using the national team as a platform for out-of-form players to regain fitness.

“The national team should never become a rehabilitation centre or a place to come and wind down from the hectic demands of club football,” he stated.

He added, “While it may be said that now is not the time to experiment with new players, it can equally be said that there should be no room for those not on top of their games.”

Chelle’s squad selection has ignited widespread debate, with many questioning whether experience should take precedence over current form as Nigeria seeks to revive its World Cup qualification hopes.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share