Ahmed Musa, others make list of invited Super Eagles players for AFCON 2023 qualifier

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has released the list of invited players for the AFCON 2023 qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome.

The match against Sierra Leone is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, 2022, while the match against Sao Tome and Principe is billed for Monday, June 13, 2022.

On the official Twitter page of the NFF, the goalkeepers invited are Francis Uzoho, Adewale Adeyinka, and Adebayo Adeleye, while the defenders are William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Sani Faisal, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Abdullahi Shehu.

The midfielders are Joe Aribo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, and Innocent Bonke, while the attackers for the encounter are Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Sadiq Umar, and Emmanuel Denis.

Nigerians are expecting the Super Eagles to take the maximum three points against the less fancied opposition of Sierra Leone and Sao Tome.

The new coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, who took over from Augustine Eguavon, had earlier in the week lost his first match with the national team to Ecuador in a friendly, many expected him to give a good account of his coaching prowess.