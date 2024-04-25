Gusau urges NFF committees to craft football growth programs

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has charged the governing body’s sub-committees to devise policies and programs that will propel Nigerian football to greater levels of success.

The NFF boss made the charge at the inauguration of five of the NFF’s sub-committees in Abuja on Wednesday, adding that new ideas, as well as quality advice from all directions, will help the NFF Executive Committee steer the game on the right path.

“Football has become highly dynamic and only great ideas will drive real growth and sustainability. The chairmen, vice chairmen and members of these committees must commit to bringing forth ideas that will take us further in our mission to take our game to the next level.” Gusau said.

“The members have been carefully selected by the NFF Board and I believe we have in the committees, men and women of calibre who will help the Board achieve its objectives.”

Underscoring the fact that the digital age has caught up with individuals, institutions and establishments, Gusau told the members that most of their meetings would have to be in virtual mode.

“We are not saying that you will never have physical meetings, but logistics and the reality of our situation at the moment, as well as convenience, mean that most meetings will have to be held virtually.”

Gusau thanked the committee members for agreeing to serve with the present NFF administration.

NFF 1st Vice President Felix Anyansi-Agwu who responded on behalf of the inaugurated committees, thanked the NFF supremo for finding them worthy of service and promised that the committees would generate ideas and formulate policies and programmes that will improve the game of football in Nigeria.