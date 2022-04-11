28 years after, FG redeems house allocation pledge to AFCON players

The federal government has finally handed over Certificate of occupancy to twenty-two members of the 1994 Super Eagles team, in fulfilment of the pledge made to them for winning the 1994 African cup of Nations (AFCON).

The federal government had promised the winning team houses in different parts of the country. One month ago, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the allocation of houses to 22 members of the 1994 Super Eagles in their various states.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and housing, speaking in Abuja on Friday at the handover ceremony of the C of O of the allocated houses, noted that the pledge had dragged for 28 years, but government is working to hasten the processes.

“We anticipated that it was possible to give you allocation letter, but then you might start chasing your C of O or flat letter which might cause delay. But we want to ensure their are no more loopholes nor delays hence we decided to solve all the problems whilst you are here.

“This certificate is a proof that the house is yours, all that is left is the handover which will be done at the commissioning site. This is to ensure it doesn’t delay further,” he said.

Former Super Eagles player, Sunday Oliseh, While commending the federal government for the fulfilment of the promise, urged the current National team to uphold the heart of service and patriots.

Peter Rufai, another former member of the super Eagles said the delay in redeeming had left him heartbroken, but said the redemption will spur the current national team to perform better.

“We were heartbroken when the promise tarried and this even affected the performances of the younger players. The incentive and drive have been missing, the younger players have seen what we suffered and subsequently lost hope. Now I believe that with the redemption of the promise, the current team will be hopeful and perform better knowing that there would always be a reward.”

Anthony Asielue, 1994 super Eagles World Cup team leader also noted that the nation need to learn to keep record of service and cultivate the habit of rewarding players . “Most of our players, play very well in foreign leagues ,but when it comes to playing for the nation, you really don’t see the best of them because there are really no incentives. The government should learn to cater for them in and outside services to the nation that will help them perform better” he added.