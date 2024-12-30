NFF boss Gusau assures adequate preparation for national teams in 2025

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has assured Nigerians that the federation will prioritise robust preparation for the country’s national teams to achieve success and bring glory to the nation in 2025.

Reflecting on 2024 and outlining plans for the new year, Gusau expressed satisfaction with the Super Eagles’ dominant victory over Ghana’s Black Galaxies to qualify for the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN). He emphasised that the NFF’s focus is now on equipping all teams to compete for honours at major tournaments, not merely to participate.

“The era of Nigerian teams attending championships just to participate is over,” Gusau declared. “Our objective is to ensure that our teams contend strongly for honours, and that starts with thorough preparation. For instance, I insisted the Super Eagles B commence their camp early, and their display against Ghana speaks for itself. With only one month to CHAN, the team will go into camp immediately, and we will provide all necessary support.”

Super Eagles’ World Cup and AFCON Aspirations

While praising the National Teams’ notable performances in 2024, Gusau acknowledged concerns about the Super Eagles’ underwhelming start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He reassured fans of the NFF’s commitment to assembling a formidable squad capable of turning the tide.

“We are determined to rebuild the Super Eagles squad that came so close to winning the AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire,” Gusau said. “Winning the six remaining World Cup qualifiers to secure automatic qualification is a realistic target, and that momentum will propel us to a stellar outing at the AFCON in Morocco.”

Super Falcons’ Quest for Continental Dominance

Gusau also reiterated the NFF’s commitment to the Super Falcons, who ended 2024 as Africa’s best-ranked team. He promised adequate preparations to help them reclaim the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

“We are organising more friendly matches to ensure the team blends seamlessly and forms a formidable squad to conquer Africa,” he stated.

Youth Teams and Grassroots Development

Highlighting the achievements of the junior women’s teams, Gusau praised the Falconets and Flamingos for their performances at FIFA World Cup tournaments and charged them to excel in 2025.

“The Flamingos have immense talent and the potential to make history by winning the U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. The Falconets will also face qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, and we are committed to ensuring their success.”

Gusau reaffirmed the NFF’s dedication to grassroots development, ensuring a seamless pipeline of talent for the National Teams. He also pledged close collaboration with the National Sports Commission and sought greater corporate support for the federation’s activities and programs.

“2025 will be a busy year for Nigerian football, and the NFF remains committed to achieving our goals and bringing joy to Nigerians through the beautiful game,” he concluded.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

