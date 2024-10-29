NFF hails Ademola Lookman on Ballon d’Or feat

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau has praised Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman for his notable 14th-place finish in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, recognising him as the only African on the prestigious 30-man shortlist.

Lookman’s exceptional form at both international and club levels propelled him into global recognition this year. For Nigeria, he delivered three crucial goals, helping the Super Eagles secure a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

At the club level, Lookman was instrumental in Atalanta’s UEFA Europa League victory, scoring all three goals in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Gusau expressed confidence in Lookman’s potential to rank even higher in future Ballon d’Or contests.

“The NFF commends Ademola Lookman for his feat, and we believe he has the potential to finish much higher next year,” said Gusau.

“He was already a winner before Monday night’s gala, being the only African on the 30-man shortlist and the second-highest-rated Italian Serie A player in the race. We encourage him to continue doing his best for club and country; the sky will be the limit for him.”

Lookman is also a strong contender for the 2024 African Player of the Year award, an achievement that would mark another milestone in his career. If successful, he would be the first Nigerian to claim the honour from a compatriot Victor Osimhen since Victor Ikpeba succeeded Nwankwo Kanu in 1997, a tradition that began in 1994 when Emmanuel Amuneke took over from Rashidi Yekini.

