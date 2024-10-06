Lookman says unfazed by Ballon d'Or nomination

Nigeria’s in-form forward, Ademola Lookman, insists his focus remains unchanged despite being nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

The 26-year-old Atalanta striker had an exceptional campaign last season, helping La Dea win the UEFA Europa League and narrowly missing out on the Coppa Italia title.

Lookman also played a pivotal role for the Nigerian national team, scoring three goals in their run to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

His stellar performances earned him a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, making him the eighth Nigerian footballer to receive the honour. The Nigerian forward has continued his fine form this season, contributing three goals and two assists in six games.

Following Atalanta’s 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored and assisted, Lookman said he’s not letting the Ballon d’Or nomination affect his mindset. Instead, he’s staying committed to what brought him success.

“I don’t know if people’s perception of me has changed, but I just try to improve and become stronger every day. That’s the most important thing for me. I work hard on my character and my goals, and I’ve remained the same person as before,” said Lookman, as quoted by The Guardian.

He also praised his teammates for helping him grow. “We have a very strong group of attackers, great players with different qualities. Playing alongside them is wonderful for me, and they help me become better.”

Lookman was named man of the match against Shakhtar Donetsk after his impressive performance, although he was substituted on the hour mark. His consistency and leadership on the field continue to elevate his status in European football.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

