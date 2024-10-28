Ademola Lookman finishes 14th in 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has made history, securing 14th place in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

The 27-year-old’s outstanding performances for both Atalanta and Nigeria during the 2023/24 season earned him this prestigious recognition.

A pivotal figure for Atalanta, Lookman scored 17 goals and contributed 10 assists across all competitions. His crowning moment came in the UEFA Europa League final, where he scored a hat-trick to propel his team to victory.

Internationally, Lookman was instrumental in Nigeria’s journey to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, adding three goals to the team’s success. He has carried this momentum into the current season, with five goals and five assists already under his belt, further establishing his influence at Atalanta.

This achievement ranks Lookman above notable players such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Cole Palmer in the Ballon d’Or standings. He joins an elite group of Nigerian football legends honoured at this level, including Finidi George, Sunday Oliseh, Victor Osimhen, Victor Ikpeba, Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Lookman’s accomplishment highlights his exceptional talent and marks another milestone in the rise of Nigerian football on the global stage.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

