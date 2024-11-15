Osimhen’s late goal secures 2025 AFCON qualification for Nigeria

Victor Osimhen scored a crucial late goal as Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a 1-1 draw against the Benin Republic in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifier at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny on Thursday night.

The result confirmed Nigeria’s qualification for 2025 AFCON as Group D winners with 11 points, following Osimhen’s equalizer in the 81st minute.

Despite the draw, Benin’s Cheetahs remain second in the Group D standings with seven points. They face a crucial clash against Libya on November 18, needing a win to secure their place in the 2025 AFCON finals. Already qualified, Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintain a four-point lead at the top of the group and will conclude their qualifying campaign with a home fixture against Rwanda on the same day.

Benin started strongly, capitalizing on their aerial advantage early in the match. A well-placed cross from Junior Olaitan found Mohamed Tijani, who headed in at the near post to give Benin a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. The Super Eagles had a clear opportunity to equalize just before halftime when Bruno Onyemaechi delivered a perfect cross to an unmarked Osimhen, who surprisingly headed wide, leaving Nigeria trailing 1-0 at the break.

The second half saw aggressive play from both sides, as neither team was willing to settle for a defensive approach. In the 62nd minute, Olaitan missed a chance to double Benin’s lead, failing to beat Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from close range. Ten minutes later, Onyemaechi’s shot struck the near post, narrowly missing the target.

The crucial moment arrived in the 81st minute when Osimhen, making up for his earlier miss, connected with a precise cross from substitute Moses Simon. The Galatasaray striker’s header secured a valuable point for Nigeria and confirmed their status as Group D winners.

In other Group D action, Rwanda, with five points from five games after an unexpected 1-0 loss to Libya in Kigali, now face a challenging path to qualification. They must defeat the Super Eagles in Uyo and hope for a Libyan victory over Benin Republic in Tripoli on Monday to secure the second qualification spot.

“It was a tough game, and I congratulate the players for a spirited display in the second half that earned us the equalizer. The downpour made the game difficult for both teams, but I am happy we have the AFCON finals ticket in the bag ahead of the final game of the series against Rwanda in Uyo on Monday,” said Coach Augustine Eguavoen.

The Super Eagles now focus on their final qualifier—a home game against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. They aim to wrap up a successful qualifying campaign after a goalless draw in their previous encounter in Kigali.

The 2025 AFCON is scheduled to be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

