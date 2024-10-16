Eight nations now qualified for 2025 AFCON

2025 AFCON

The race to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco is heating up, eight nations have now secured their spots in the prestigious tournament.

As the qualifiers progress, African football giants continue to secure their spots for next year’s continental showdown.

Congo, Senegal, Egypt, and Angola joined the ranks of qualified teams after impressive victories on Tuesday. Congo defeated Tanzania 2-0, Angola edged out Niger Republic 1-0, Egypt triumphed over Mauritania 1-0, and Senegal claimed a 1-0 win against Malawi.

These nations will join Cameroon, the five-time AFCON champions, Algeria, the 2019 titleholders, Burkina Faso, and hosts Morocco, who had previously qualified.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the qualification of these teams through a series of announcements on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, following the conclusion of key Matchday Three and Four encounters.

With several teams still vying for the remaining spots, the competition for the 2025 AFCON is set to intensify as the qualifiers progress.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

