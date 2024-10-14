Super Eagles withdraw from 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya over airport ordeal

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly withdrawn the Super Eagles from their scheduled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya due to a frustrating 12-hour ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport on Sunday night.

The Super Eagles, which had won the first leg 1-0 in Uyo, were stranded at the airport following their arrival in Libya on Sunday. The chartered flight was unexpectedly diverted to Abraq Airport, located two hours away from the intended destination of Benghazi.

The NFF issued a statement detailing the chaotic situation, explaining that the team remained at the airport for over 12 hours without access to their hotel in Benghazi. The NFF stated that the Libyan government rescinded the approved landing in Benghazi without explanation, leading to the airport gates being locked and leaving the team without essential amenities.

Read Also: Super Eagles stranded at Libya airport ahead of AFCON qualifier

The frustrated team eventually decided not to play the match.

“The Nigerian delegation for Tuesday’s 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya is still at Al Abraq Airport, 12 hours after landing. The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport just as the pilot was completing his approach to Benghazi Airport,” the NFF stated, as quoted by PUNCH Newspaper.

The NFF confirmed that they are arranging for the team’s return to Nigeria and supported the players’ decision to withdraw from the fixture. “Players have resolved not to play the match any longer, and NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home,” the statement reads.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong expressed his frustration, condemning the Libyan authorities’ actions as “disgraceful” and accusing them of playing “mind games.” He revealed that the team was kept in an abandoned airport without access to necessities. Also, Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface echoed these sentiments, calling on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to ensure better standards. Defender Tanimu Benjamin also shared his displeasure, describing the long wait and the subsequent two-hour drive to the hotel.

This withdrawal could raise serious concerns about the organisation and logistics of international matches in Africa.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share