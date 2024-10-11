2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Eguavoen eyes six points as Super Eagles tackle Libya in Uyo

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has set his sights on securing all six points in this month’s crucial double-header against Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Nigeria will host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday evening, with the return fixture scheduled for Tuesday night at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium near Benghazi, Libya.

“We have to be realistic; the surest way to qualify is by winning both games against Libya,” Eguavoen stated. “If we can pick up all six points, we’ll almost guarantee our place in Morocco before Matchday 5. We want to avoid any last-minute anxiety in the qualification campaign.”

The Super Eagles will be without star striker Victor Osimhen, but Eguavoen remains confident in his team’s attacking options. “I admit we’ll miss Victor, but I have faith in our other strikers to get the goals needed to secure victories both in Uyo and Libya,” he added.

Libya opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Benin Republic and took an early lead in their second match but ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat in Abidjan.

Eguavoen began his tenure as Super Eagles coach with a 3-0 victory over Benin in Uyo, followed by a 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Kigali. Despite the draw, Nigeria sit top in Group D with four points from two matches, one point ahead of Benin Republic and two points ahead of Rwanda.

Two victories against Libya would boost Nigeria’s tally to 10 points, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. The upcoming clash between Benin and Rwanda could also play into Nigeria’s hands.

“There are several scenarios that could work in our favour,” Eguavoen remarked.

“We will do everything possible to capitalise on our opportunities and secure our ticket before the final round of games.”

Libya’s Mediterranean Knights had a strong start to the year, winning four consecutive friendlies and beating Mauritius 2-1 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in June. However, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cape Verde five days later.

As Nigeria and Libya prepare to face off in this crucial double-header, both teams will be eager to secure maximum points and strengthen their position in the race for the 2025 AFCON qualification.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

