2025 AFCON Qualifier: Eguavoen eyes second win as Super Eagles battle Rwanda

Augustine Eguavoen began his fourth stint as head coach of the Super Eagles with a resounding 3-0 victory over Benin Republic in Uyo on Saturday in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign. Now, the 58-year-old aims to build on this winning start when Nigeria faces Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday afternoon.

“We play to win all the time because Nigerians expect their team to win all the time. And because we have a team with great personnel, we play every team with respect but we don’t get intimidated by any. Our objective for Tuesday’s game is the three points,” Eguavoen emphasized.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong echoed the coach’s confidence during a pre-match press conference on Monday at the Amahoro Stadium. “We are here for a purpose. With Coach Eguavoen, who has coached the team before, we all feel like a family. We will play for each other and go for the three points that will establish us at the top of the table,” Ekong stated.

The Super Eagles currently sit at the top of Group D with three points and a three-goal difference after their commanding win over Benin Republic. They will face Rwanda at the 45,000-capacity Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali, with the match scheduled for 2 p.m. Nigerian time.

Rwanda’s head coach, German tactician Torsten Spittler, has instilled hope among the country’s 13 million people that the Amavubi can upset Nigeria, Libya, and Benin Republic to secure their first AFCON ticket since 2004. Spittler has built an impressive record with Rwanda, leading them to three wins, four draws, and just one loss in their last eight matches.

Eguavoen confirmed on Monday that all 23 Super Eagles players are fit and ready for the game. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is expected to start, with captain William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey likely forming the core of the defense. Olaoluwa Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi are expected to serve as wingbacks.

Wilfred Ndidi is anticipated to anchor the midfield, which could also feature Alex Iwobi or Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, and Samuel Chukwueze are set to lead Nigeria’s attack once again as they aim to secure another three points in their AFCON qualifying campaign.

