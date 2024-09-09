2025 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles aim for victory in Rwanda

Super Eagles

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has expressed confidence as Nigeria prepares for Tuesday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Speaking shortly after the Nigerian delegation arrived in Kigali on Sunday, Eguavoen said the team is in good shape and ready to secure three points.

“We have the right mentality now, and the mood in camp is excellent. Everyone is eager to pick up the three points in Rwanda and stay firmly on top of the qualifying table. We are here for business, and I am happy everyone is on the same page,” Eguavoen stated.

The coach also noted that the team’s timely arrival in Kigali will allow the players to rest well before their official training session on Monday afternoon.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong emphasised the importance of the match and the team’s determination to win. “There is nothing much to say other than that we are here for a purpose. Our target is the three points, and we have spoken among ourselves on the imperative of going hard for it from the first blast of the referee’s whistle,” Ekong added.

“It is going to be a tough game because Rwanda has a good team and got a point from their first match. We must not relent throughout the 90 minutes.”

Rwanda, having drawn their opening match against Libya, will be a tough opponent, and the Super Eagles will need to remain focused and perform at their best to secure a victory.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3pm Rwanda time and 2pm Nigeria time.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.