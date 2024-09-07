2025 AFCON Qualifier: Key Players to watch as Super Eagle battle Benin Republic

Super Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Benin Republic in a West African derby at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, kicking off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles, under interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, will look to get off to a strong start after a disappointing World Cup qualifying run.

The match will be the second meeting between the two sides in four months. In June, the Super Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Cheetahs in Abidjan during a World Cup qualifier, a loss that left fans demanding a stronger performance this time.

As Nigeria prepare for the match against Benin Republic, several players are expected to be pivotal in ensuring the Super Eagles’ success in the qualifiers.

Here are some key players to watch as Nigeria takes on Benin Republic:

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen, the reigning African Player of the Year and Africa’s most valuable footballer is set to make a significant impact for the Super Eagles in their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic.

The star striker’s presence is crucial for Nigeria’s success. The team struggled during World Cup qualifiers in his absence, highlighting his importance to the squad. Osimhen’s goal-scoring ability and leadership will be key factors in Nigeria’s quest for victory.

As the top scorer in the last AFCON qualifiers, Osimhen is expected to lead the Super Eagles to a strong performance against Benin Republic. His presence on the pitch will undoubtedly pose a significant threat to the opposition.

William Troost-Ekong

The reigning African Player of the Year is set to return to the Super Eagles squad after missing the last four games due to injury. His absence has significantly impacted Nigeria’s defensive performance, as the team has struggled to keep clean sheets.

Now fully fit, Troost-Ekong will bring his leadership and defensive expertise to the national team. His presence will be crucial in organizing Nigeria’s defense and containing Benin Republic’s attacks in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Moses Simon

A standout performer at the 2023 AFCON, is back in form after recovering from a season-ending injury. The dynamic winger has made a strong start to the new season in France, scoring two goals in three games for Nantes. His impressive performances have earned him the club’s Player of the Month award.

Simon’s skills and creativity will pose a significant challenge to the Benin Republic’s defense in the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifier.

The Super Eagles are determined to avenge their World Cup qualifying loss to Benin Republic and begin their 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign on a winning note. With key players like Osimhen, Troost-Ekong, and Simon ready to make an impact, Nigeria will aim for a solid performance in front of their home fans in Uyo.

