2025 AFCON Qualifier: Fans to pay N1,000 to watch Super Eagles vs Benin Republic

Super Eagles vs Benin Republic

Tickets for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic will be available for purchase starting Friday.

The match is set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

Super Eagles fans can choose from two ticket options: VIP tickets are priced at N3,000 each, while regular stand tickets are available for N1,000.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Marketing and Sponsorship department, tickets will be sold at several locations, including Uyo Township Stadium, Government Primary School (Obio Etoi), Memories FM (Ernest Bassey Street), Comfort FM (Ikot Akpanabia), Inspiration FM (Udo Udoma), and De-Choice Shopping Plaza.

Additional ticket sale points will be announced on Thursday. The eagerly awaited Matchday 1 encounter in the AFCON qualifying campaign will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

