2025 AFCON Qualifier: 20 players arrive Super Eagles camp for Benin cracker

Super Eagles camp came alive on Tuesday evening as 20 players took to the pitch in Uyo stadium, ahead of Saturday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic.

Captain William Ekong led by example, arriving on Monday with the early birds. Joining him were defenders Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, and Olisa Ndah, midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Ademola Lookman and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi followed suit, with forward Victor Boniface and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali joining the camp later that evening.

On Tuesday morning, the squad saw further reinforcements with the arrival of defender Calvin Bassey, and midfielders Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka. They were soon joined by defender Benjamin Tanimu, who was drafted in to replace Bright Osayi-Samuel, along with midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi and forwards Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

Later in the evening, just before the team bus departed for training, defender Bruno Onyemaechi of Boavista (Portugal) and midfielder Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge (Belgium) also made their way into camp.

Forward Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to arrive on Wednesday, while goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and forward Victor Osimhen are set to join the squad on Thursday.

Following their AFCON qualifying match on Saturday, the Super Eagles are scheduled to fly to Kigali on Sunday for their Matchday 2 clash against the Amavubi of Rwanda on Tuesday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.