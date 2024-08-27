Labbadia names Super Eagles squad for 2025 AFCON qualifiers

New Super Eagles head coach Bruno Labbadia has confirmed a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The team will first face the Cheetahs of Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, September 7, before travelling to Kigali to take on the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, September 10th.

Labbadia’s selection includes three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and seven forwards. Notable inclusions are Orlando Pirates defender Olisah Ndah, former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, wing-back Olaoluwa Aina, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi have all returned to the Super Eagles squad after missing recent matches due to injuries. Troost-Ekong, the AFCON 2023 Man of the Tournament, was unavailable for the June fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as he was recovering from injury. Aina, Awoniyi, and reigning Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen were also sidelined by injuries.

The squad features AFCON 2023 standout goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, as well as the returning Bendel Insurance shot-stopper Amas Obasogie. South Africa-based defender Olisah Ndah also returns, alongside Taiwo Awoniyi, who has not been called up since the 1-1 draw with Lesotho in Uyo during the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in November last year.

The players are expected to report to camp in Uyo on Monday, September 2nd ahead of the crucial AFCON qualifying matches as Nigeria aims to secure a place in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Full List of Invited Players:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

