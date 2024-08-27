Bruno Labbadia: New Super Eagles Coach Managerial Career Journey

Bruno Labbadia, the newly appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Labbadia’s appointment, confirmed by the NFF on Tuesday, marks the start of a new chapter for the Super Eagles.

The German manager, who becomes the 37th head coach in the team’s history, is set to lead Nigeria through the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers, with matches against Benin Republic on September 7th in Uyo and Rwanda on September 10th in Kigali.

Read Also: German tactician Bruno Labbadia named new Super Eagles coach

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group D alongside Benin, Rwanda, and Libya, all vying for a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

The 58-year-old German tactician has managed several clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg, and Hertha Berlin.

Read Also: Super Eagles in coaching crisis ahead of crucial AFCON qualifiers

Here’s a brief overview of Labbadia’s managerial career:

Darmstadt 98 (2003-2006): Labbadia’s managerial debut came at Darmstadt 98, where he spent three seasons.

Greuther Fürth (2007-2008): After a brief stint at Greuther Fürth, Labbadia moved to Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen (2008-2009): Labbadia’s time at Bayer Leverkusen was relatively short-lived.

Hamburg SV (2009-2010, 2015-2016): Labbadia had two stints at Hamburg SV, managing the club from 2009 to 2010 and again from 2015 to 2016.

FC Augsburg (2010-2013, 2022-2023): Labbadia also had two stints at FC Augsburg, managing the club from 2010 to 2013 and again from 2022 to 2023.

VfL Wolfsburg (2018-2019): Labbadia spent one season as manager of VfL Wolfsburg.

Hertha BSC (2020-2021): Labbadia’s most recent managerial role was at Hertha BSC, where he spent one season.

Labbadia’s experience and knowledge of the game will be crucial as he takes on the challenge of leading the Super Eagles to success.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.