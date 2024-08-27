German tactician Bruno Labbadia named new Super Eagles coach

Bruno Labbadia named new Super Eagles coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially appointed German tactician Bruno Labbadia as the new head coach of the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s senior men’s national team. The appointment comes just eleven days before Nigeria’s crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles are set to kick off their 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign at home against Benin on September 7th at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. They will then travel to Kigali to face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium on September 10th.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed the appointment early Tuesday morning, stating, “The NFF Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

Labbadia’s appointment follows months of searching for a new head coach after the resignation of former coach Finidi George, who stepped down due to poor results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The NFF, in a statement released on their X handle, confirmed that Labbadia has agreed to take on the role immediately.

Labbadia’s immediate task will be to guide the three-time African champions through two critical 2025 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic on September 7th and Rwanda on September 10th. The Super Eagles are in Group D, competing alongside Benin, Rwanda, and Libya for a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament.

With four additional qualifying matches scheduled for October and November, Labbadia faces a challenging start as he looks to lead Nigeria back to continental glory.

