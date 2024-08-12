26 days to AFCON qualifiers, NFF yet to name Super Eagles coach

With just 26 days remaining to the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) finds itself in a precarious position. The Super Eagles are currently without a permanent head coach, a situation that has sparked widespread concern and criticism.
The three-time African champions have been drawn into Group D alongside Benin Republic, Rwanda and Libya, all competing for a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament. However, the resignation of Finidi George, following poor results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, has left the Super Eagles coachless at a critical time.
The Super Eagles are scheduled to begin their AFCON qualifying campaign at home against Benin on September 7th at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, followed by a match against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on September 10th.
Finidi George’s brief tenure was marked by struggles, including a 2-1 defeat to Benin and a 1-1 draw with South Africa, leaving Nigeria winless in their last four matches and in a difficult position in the World Cup qualifying race.
With pressure mounting, the NFF faces increasing scrutiny to appoint a competent head coach who can turn the team’s fortunes around.
According to Nigerian sports journalist Tobi Adepoju, the NFF is expected to announce a new head coach for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in the coming days
“My source has told me that the NFF might announce the new Super Eagles coach this week, ” Tobi said on his X handle.
With names like Steve McClaren, Hervé Renard, and Eric Chelle being linked to the role. However, financial constraints have reportedly ruled out Renard’s appointment, and McClaren has since taken up a role with Jamaica’s national team.
Further reports suggest that the NFF may consider appointing an interim manager to lead the Super Eagles in their upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers next month.