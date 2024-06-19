NFF concludes plan to name new foreign coach for Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to announce a new foreign coach for the Super Eagles in the coming days, according to a report by the Guardian.

This decision follows the dismissal of former coach and ex-international Finidi George due to Nigeria’s disappointing performances in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana and the Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles failed to secure a victory in either of their June qualifiers. They managed a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Uyo but then suffered a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan, leaving their qualification hopes in jeopardy.

With only three points from their first four games, Nigeria sits in fifth place in Group C, necessitating victories in all six remaining matches to have a chance at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Among the candidates for the new coaching position is former Cameroon coach Marc Brys. Other notable names considered by the NFF include Portuguese coach Antonio Conceicao and Domènec Torrent, former assistant to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The NFF’s decision aims to revive the Super Eagles World Cup campaign and secure their place in the expanded 2026 tournament.

If confirmed, the new coach will be tasked with the crucial responsibility of guiding Nigeria through the remaining qualifiers and ensuring their spot in the 2026 World Cup.