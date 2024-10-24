NFF president congratulates Shehu Dikko on NSC appointment

Shehu Dikko

Ibrahim Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Shehu Dikko on his appointment as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC). Gusau commended Dikko’s vast experience in football administration, expressing confidence in his capacity to lead the commission successfully.

Dikko, who served as Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for nearly eight years, also held the position of second Vice President of the NFF. His extensive background in football administration, marketing, and international match commissioning positions him as an ideal fit for the role.

Gusau emphasised his confidence in Dikko’s leadership, noting his knowledge, skills, and commitment to football development.

“On behalf of the NFF and the entire Nigerian football community, I warmly congratulate Mallam Shehu Dikko on this significant national responsibility,” Gusau said. “I am confident he possesses the expertise to excel. Having served alongside him on the NFF Board for close to eight years, I can attest to his dedication, resourcefulness, and positive contributions to football.”

Dikko’s appointment, announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, places him at the helm of the newly reintroduced NSC, replacing the Federal Ministry of Sports Development.

Dikko has also chaired various NFF committees, including marketing and sponsorship, and currently serves on the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

