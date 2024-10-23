Tinubu dissolves sports ministry, names Shehu Dikko as National Sports Commission Chairman

Shehu Dikko

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shehu Dikko as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, following the dissolution of the Ministry of Sports Development.

The move is part of the president’s strategy to create a vibrant sports economy by transferring the ministry’s functions to the commission.

Senator John Owan Enoh, former Minister of Sports Development, has been reassigned as Minister of State for Trade and Investment.

Dikko, a prominent football administrator from Kaduna State, previously served as Chairman of the League Management Company, overseeing the Nigerian Professional Football League.

He has also been a consultant for the Nigerian House of Representatives Sports Committee and contested for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in 2022 before stepping down for eventual winner Ibrahim Gusau.

In addition to the sports ministry changes, President Tinubu also scrapped the Ministry of Niger Delta and replaced it with the Ministry of Regional Development, tasked with overseeing regional development commissions.

The Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture have also merged to the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

