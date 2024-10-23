Tinubu create Ministry of Regional Development, scraps Niger Delta Ministry

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) led by President Bola Tinubu has scrapped the Niger Delta Development Ministry and the Ministry of sports development.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy stated this on his Xhandle, even as the FEC is still ongoing

There will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission, and North East Development Commission.

Inside Villa sources said the National Sports Commission will take over the role of the Ministry of Sports.

BusinessDay also gathered that FEC also approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.

The decisions were taken today at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council in Abuja.

This is a developing story details later…

Share