NFF dumps Finidi, to appoint foreign coach for Super Eagles

Following Super Eagles disappointing performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decided to part ways with coach Finidi George and appoint a foreign coach for the national team.

Finidi’s tenure saw the Super Eagles suffer a surprising 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan, following a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The defeat leaves the Super Eagles of Nigeria winless after four matches, sitting in fifth place in Group C with just three points and putting Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in serious jeopardy.

Finidi was appointed as the substantive coach in April, having served as an assistant to Jose Peseiro, whose contract ended in February.

However, the recent poor results prompted the NFF to reconsider their coaching strategy.

During an NFF Executive Committee meeting held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the federation expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s performance and resolved to hire a foreign coach for the Super Eagles.

The committee apologised to Nigerians for Super Eagles’ lacklustre performance, emphasising their commitment to assembling a better-prepared squad for the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifiers in September and the continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

“The Executive Committee wholeheartedly apologised to Nigerians for the dismal output and subsequent poor returns of the Senior Men National Team, the Super Eagles, in four out of 10 matches in the ongoing qualification series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals,” a statement from the NFF reads.

“We pledge to work assiduously and put necessary measures in place to ensure a better-prepared squad ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers and the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

“The Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.”

The NFF has a challenging task ahead, as the Super Eagles must win all their remaining six matches to have any chance of qualifying for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico.