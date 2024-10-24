How reforms, safety enforcement can drive water transport

…Over 1,500 die in boat mishaps in 4 years

Many northern farmers, traders and residents of riverine states in Nigeria have lost their lives and properties to a series of boat mishaps in the nation’s waterways.

About 1,500 Nigerians have died at sea in the past four years. Ten months into the year, close to 400 persons have been reported dead in Adamawa, Niger, Yola, Zamfara, Delta, Kano, Kwara and Lagos states, with the Zamfara accident still very fresh in the hearts of many.

In 2023, about 300 persons died; 313 people were killed in 2022; over 437 people died in 2021 and about 131 persons died in 2020 in different boat mishaps, according to Leadership.

Transport experts have blamed these deaths on violations of safety rules and regulatory lapses which give room to the use of low-standard boats, night voyages, lack of navigation aids, and the non-use of lifejackets.

These avoidable incidents have continued to instil fear in Nigerians, discourage the wide adoption of water transport, and make it increasingly difficult for Nigerians to find alternatives to road transport.

For Nigeria to curb the reoccurring mishaps, industry analysts have called for a total reform of Nigeria’s inland waterways system, enforcement of safety standards and imposition of strict penalties on safety offenders.

They say Nigeria must regularly inspect all boats to ensure their seaworthiness and strictly penalise boat operators for overloading or ignoring safety regulations.

“We must implement immediate reforms and strong penalties to end this endless cycle of deaths,” said Bolaji Akinola, CEO of Ships & Ports.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the federal agency in charge of regulating water transport in Nigeria and their state counterparts, have been accused of regulatory lapses and failure to enforce safety measures.

They make promises and share ambitious plans that yield no tangible results as boat mishaps continue to kill people recklessly.

Therefore, Akinola said that the government must overhaul and empower NIWA to enforce safety standards on the nation’s waters rigorously.

“All boats should be required to carry enough life jackets for every passenger, and these must be worn at all times,” Akinola said.

In addition, the state governments, through the regulatory agencies, must also fulfil their responsibilities by providing comprehensive oversight across Nigeria’s inland waterways.

Another safety concern threatening Nigeria’s water transport is the existence of underwater wrecks and other obstacles that endanger navigation.

Enrich Iritevwobor, senior pastor of Reigners Assemblies International Church in Delta State, agreed with Akinola in the area of poor safety standards.

He said the Nigerian water transportation system is poorly managed and policed.

“The authorities are not doing their work, and the government and regulators are not interested in enforcing safety measures on water transportation. No life jacket, no good police or navy, and no security,” he said.

Boat operators on their part have been accused of breaching safety protocols by being negligent, moving passengers without lifejackets, overloading boats and moving at night.

Chris Obiora, an Asaba-based educator, said the government can encourage the production of locally-made lifejackets to make it affordable.

He frowned at the authorities’ inability to curb the recklessness of boat operators and for conveying people without lifejackets.

“Many operators knowingly overload boats far beyond safe limits, ignoring basic safety regulations in pursuit of extra fares. Therefore, we call for mandatory training programmes for all boat operators, focusing on safety regulations, emergency response procedures, and basic maintenance standards,” Akinola, earlier quoted, said.

“Boat operators who repeatedly flout safety regulations should be banned from operating, and their vessels should be confiscated or decommissioned to prevent further endangerment.”

Several factors are contributing to disaster leading to loss of lives and properties on the nation’s waters.

Popor Augustine, a former Niger Delta chieftain, said water transport lacks a professional workforce, which contributes to the overall inefficient output.

“Inadequate funding necessary for upholding efficiency and improving the water transport system also poses a threat. There is also a lack of maintenance of the navigation channels. Incompetency and lack of education are also another set of challenges facing the system,” Augustine explained.

For this reason, Akinola said Nigeria needs to enhance technology and infrastructure by investing in more navigation aids, such as buoys and beacons, to mark dangerous areas and provide clear routes for boats.

Increased investment in dredging and clearing operations, he said, can greatly improve waterway safety, reducing the likelihood of accidents.

