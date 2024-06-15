Finidi reportedly resigns as Super Eagles coach

Embattled Super Eagles coach Finidi George has resigned from his role as the head coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national team, according to reports.

Finidi’s resignation follows the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) decision to appoint a foreign Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles to lead the team after the national squad failed to secure victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic.

“The Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches,” the NFF statement read.

During Finidi’s tenure, the Super Eagles suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to the Benin Republic in Abidjan, following a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The results leave the Super Eagles winless after four matches, sitting in fifth place in Group C with just three points, putting Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in serious jeopardy.

The 53-year-old was officially appointed as the new Super Eagles coach in May, succeeding Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who had guided Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Finidi had been Peseiro’s assistant for 20 months.

Football journalist Adepoju Tobi Samuel, @OgaNlaMedia, announced Finidi’s resignation on his X account: “BREAKING!!! My source has told me that Finidi George has resigned from his role as the Super Eagles head coach.”

His departure leaves the Super Eagles without a permanent manager ahead of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in September and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers starting in March 2025.