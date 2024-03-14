Here are 10 candidates vying for Super Eagles coaching job

At least ten candidates submitted their applications for the Super Eagles head coach job to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before deadline day on Tuesday, 12 March 2024.

The NFF recently advertised the role of Super Eagles coach following the expiration of Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro’s contract after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Peseiro led the Nigerian national team to the runner-up spot at the 2023 AFCON and could not reach a contractual agreement with the NFF to extend his contract.

Since Peseiro’s departure the Super Eagles have been without a coach and several ex-internationals with few foreign names have all reportedly submitted applications to succeed Peseiro.

Here, in no particular order, BusinessDay presents profiles of the ten candidates vying to become the new Super Eagles head coach:

Finidi George

Finidi George, currently serving as the Super Eagles assistant coach under Jose Peseiro, is a 52-year-old tactician. He also holds the position of head coach at Nigeria Professional Football League club Enyimba F.C. Finidi led Enyimba FC to the league title last year and has expressed interest in taking on the role of Super Eagles boss.

Sunday Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh, who previously managed the Super Eagles from July 2015 to February 2016, is another prominent candidate for the position. The 49-year-old had a tumultuous relationship with the NFF and key players during his previous tenure, resulting in his departure. Oliseh is renowned for his punditry work and contributions to football analysis in various media outlets.

Antonio Conceicao

Antonio Conceicao, also known as Toni Conceicao, currently serves as the head coach of the Cameroon national team. The 62-year-old Portuguese guided the Indomitable Lions to a third-place finish at the 2021 AFCON. With significant experience in African football, Conceicao is a close friend of Peseiro and has been without a job since leaving his position as Cameroon’s head coach.

Emmanuel Amunike

Emmanuel Amunike, former head coach of Tanzania’s senior men’s team and coach of Nigeria’s 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning team, Golden Eaglets, is considered a favourite for the position. Endorsed by Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medal-winning coach Jo Bonfrere, Amunike brings a wealth of experience, having won the gold medal at the 1994 AFCON and the 1996 Olympic Games.

Ndubuisi Egbo

Ndubuisi Egbo made history as the first Nigerian coach to win a league in Europe during the 2019/20 season in Albania.

Samson Siasia

Samson Siasia, currently banned by FIFA from all football-related activities, hopes the NFF will delay the appointment of the new coach until his ban is lifted in August.

Michael Nsien

Michael Nsien, a Nigerian-American, currently serves as the head coach of the United States U-19 team. The 43-year-old former defender believes he is the right man to succeed Jose Peseiro as the Super Eagles head coach.

Sylvanus Okpala

Sylvanus Okpala, an ex-Super Eagles assistant coach under the late Stephen Keshi, has expressed his interest in leading the team. He holds the distinction of winning the AFCON title in 1980 as a player and as an assistant coach in 2013.

Salisu Yusuf

Salisu Yusuf, a former chief coach of the Nigeria national football team, faced allegations of bribery involving CHAN Super Eagles players in 2018. Despite the tarnish to his record, Yusuf is currently working with Rivers United.

Daniel Amokachi

Daniel Amokachi, who assisted Stephen Keshi when the Super Eagles last won the AFCON in 2013, has also expressed interest to become new Super Eagles coach.

The NFF is expected to announce the appointment of a new coach for the Super Eagles by April in preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.