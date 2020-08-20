President Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi Special Assistant on Sports

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Super Eagles player, Daniel Amokachi, as Special Assistant on Sports.

According to his letter of appointment dated August 17, 2020, and signed by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation reads:

“I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports. The appointment takes effect from August 11, 2020.”

Buhari had in February appointed Amokachi as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador. As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters.

Nicknamed “The Bull” during his playing days with the Super Eagles, Amokachi, 47-year-old began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football Club of Kaduna, played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids.

Amokachi also played in two World Cup finals, USA 1994 and France 1998. He was a member of Nigeria’s 1994 African Cup of Nations winning team and won the 2013 edition in South Africa as assistant to the late Coach Stephen Keshi.

Amockachi also won Gold with team Nigeria in the Football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics. Since retiring from active football, the former Everton player has also coached the U-23 National Team, served as assistant coach of the Super Eagles, and coached NPFL club side, Ifanyi Ubah FC and Nasarrawa United FC.