Portuguese Conceicao battles Amunike for Super Eagles coaching role

Portuguese tactician and former Cameroon head coach Antonio Conceicao has reportedly expressed interest in the role of Super Eagles coach following the resignation of Jose Peseiro in February.

This means that the 62-year-old Conceicao who is also a close friend to Peseiro will face stiff competition from former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amunike who has also applied for the Super Eagles coaching job.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently advertised the role of Super Eagles coach following the expiration of Peseiro’s contract after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Amunike, a former Super Eagles assistant coach, is considered one of the favourites for the position and was recently endorsed by Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medal-winning coach Jo Bonfrere.

According to Afrik-Foot, Conceicao wants to be the next Super Eagles manager and has applied for the role.

“This marks the second time Conceicao, a Portuguese and close friend of Peseiro, has applied to be the Super Eagles coach,” as quoted by Afrik-Foot

“In his previous attempt, he was beaten to it by Peseiro.”

Conceicao is also setting his sights on a return to coaching Cameroon.

“Since leaving the Cameroon position in 2022, Conceicao has been without a job. He is reportedly considering a return to Cameroon to succeed Rigobert Song, who was relieved of his role as coach of the Indomitable Lions after the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Interestingly, it was Song who replaced Conceicao in 2022.”

The 62-year-old Portuguese has significant experience in African football, having previously served as the manager of Cameroon.

In 2019, he assumed his first national team coaching role when he was appointed as the head coach of the Indomitable Lions by Cameroon.

During his tenure, Conceicao guided Cameroon to a third-place finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, held in their home country. However, he parted ways with the Cameroonian Football Association in 2022.

Since leaving his position as Cameroon’s head coach, Conceicao has been without a managerial role.

Conceicao, also known as Toni Conceicao, had a successful playing career primarily as a right-back.

He played primarily in the Primeira Liga during the 1970s and 1980s, representing clubs such as Braga and Vizela, and making a single appearance for Porto.

Conceicao also earned one international cap for Portugal in 1988.