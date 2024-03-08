NFF hunts for new Super Eagles, Golden Eaglets coaches

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has initiated the search for new head coach for the Super Eagles, following the departure of Jose Peseiro from the role two weeks ago. The federation is also hunting for a new Golden Eaglets coach.

Peseiro, who steered Nigeria to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in February, vacated the position after a tenure of 22 months. With his contract concluded, discussions about appointing an interim coach surfaced, but the NFF announced on Friday that it has commenced the search for Peseiro’s successor, inviting applications to fill the esteemed role.

In a statement published on the NFF website, the federation extended an invitation to passionate and accomplished football coaches, urging them to consider leading the illustrious Super Eagles.

The criteria set for coaching the three-time African champions include possessing the requisite qualifications, a winning mindset, extensive experience at elite levels, and a keen focus on African football.

“Attention passionate and proven football coaches! The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is looking for a visionary leader to take the helm of our Senior Men’s National Team, the mighty Super Eagles!” the NFF wrote on its website.

“This is your chance to lead a team steeped in history and guide them towards even greater glory on the international stage. Are you ready to answer the call?”

The NFF emphasised the unparalleled opportunity to etch one’s name in the annals of Nigerian football history and contribute to the team’s enduring legacy on the global stage.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make history with Nigerian football. If you’re a coach who thrives on pressure and dreams of etching your name in footballing lore, we want to hear from you!” NFF statement reads.

Interested and qualified candidates are to submit their resumes to [email protected] before the deadline on March 12.

The NFF is also seeking a suitable candidate to assume the role of head coach for the U-17 male team, commonly known as the Golden Eaglets.

The federation underscored the significance of this position, highlighting the opportunity to positively impact the lives of young footballers and contribute to the rich legacy of Nigerian football. The call to action extends to those who aspire to make a meaningful difference in the realm of youth football.

“Being the Head Coach of the Golden Eaglets is more than just a job; it’s a chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of young footballers and contribute to the legacy of Nigerian football,” the NFF said. “Ready to take the next step?”

With these vacancies at hand, the NFF reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence within Nigerian football, inviting qualified individuals to step forward and seize these invaluable opportunities to shape the future of the sport in the country.