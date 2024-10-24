Liverpool extend Champions League winning streak with win over Leipzig

Liverpool secured their third consecutive Champions League win with a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s 27th-minute strike.

The victory marked Arne Slot’s 11th win in 12 games since taking over from Jurgen Klopp and served as ideal preparation for their upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Nunez, making his fourth start under Slot, scored from close range, while also coming close to adding a second with a header that former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi tipped over the bar. The Uruguayan forward was a constant threat, earning Liverpool a potential penalty after being clipped by Leipzig’s Willi Orban, but the referee waved play on.

Liverpool’s controlled display saw them weather a few scares, including a near-miss from Benjamin Sesko after Caoimhín Kelleher’s misjudged clearance. Kelleher redeemed himself with crucial saves, and RB Leipzig had two goals ruled out for offside. Despite these moments, Liverpool’s game management helped them secure their eighth straight win in all competitions.

Liverpool join Aston Villa as Premier League sides boasting perfect records in Europe’s top competition. Upcoming fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid await the Reds, who are looking increasingly confident under their new Dutch manager.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

