Champions League: Salah’s goal inspires Liverpool 2-0 victory over Bologna

Liverpool made it two wins from two in the new Champions League format, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah securing a 2-0 victory over Bologna at Anfield.

Under new manager Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp, the Reds maintained their strong form, adding another milestone to the Dutchman’s early tenure.

Mac Allister opened the scoring in the first half, while Salah netted his 49th Champions League goal late on to seal the win. Slot, who had previously managed in the Champions League with Feyenoord, is off to a flying start at Liverpool. His leadership has kept the team on track, with Liverpool already sitting atop the Premier League six matches into the season.

This victory follows a confident 3-1 win over AC Milan in their European opener, as Slot guided Liverpool through his first Champions League night at Anfield. His unbeaten start at the club has already surpassed the opening records of legendary Liverpool managers such as Jurgen Klopp, Kenny Dalglish, Bill Shankly, and Bob Paisley.

Bologna, playing their first Champions League match at Anfield in 60 years, came into the game off a 0-0 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in their opener. Despite a valiant effort, the Serie A side, hampered by the loss of Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, couldn’t break down Liverpool’s defense, falling short of a dream upset.

Slot’s Liverpool are now firmly focused on making another deep run in the Champions League, rekindling hopes of European glory for the six-time champions.

