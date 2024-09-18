Liverpool record impressive 3-1 away result at Milan on Champions League return

Liverpool bounced back from their shock defeat to Nottingham Forest with a commanding 3-1 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro in their UEFA Champions League return.

The match started with a scare for the Reds as Christian Pulisic fired AC Milan ahead with a powerful strike just three minutes in. However, Liverpool responded with a dominant display. Mohamed Salah hit the bar before Ibrahima Konate equalised in the 23rd minute, heading in a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah hit the woodwork again before Virgil van Dijk completed the comeback with a close-range header from Konstantinos Tsimikas’ corner just before halftime.

Cody Gakpo capped off a brilliant solo run in the 67th minute by setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for an easy tap-in, sealing the win for Liverpool. Summer signing Federico Chiesa made his debut, replacing Salah in the 93rd minute.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.