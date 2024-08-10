Super Eagles in coaching crisis ahead of crucial AFCON qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are facing a critical coaching crisis ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers set to kick off in September.

Drawn into Group D alongside the Cheetahs of Benin, Rwanda’s Amavubi, and Libya, the Super Eagles are competing for a spot in the upcoming AFCON tournament. However, they are currently without a head coach following the resignation of Finidi George, who stepped down after poor results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions are set to face Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic and Rwanda in Group D, with the top two teams advancing to the tournament in Morocco. The Super Eagles will begin their campaign at home against Benin on September 7th at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, before travelling to Kigali for a matchday two clash against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium on September 10th.

During Finidi’s brief tenure, the Super Eagles struggled, suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Benin Republic in Abidjan and managing only a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. These results have left Nigeria winless after four matches, sitting in fifth place in Group C with just three points, putting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in serious jeopardy.

Despite weeks of speculation, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has yet to appoint a new head coach for the Super Eagles. This absence of leadership just weeks before the 2025 AFCON qualifiers poses a significant challenge for the team, which is eager to rebound from their runners-up finish at the 2023 AFCON.

With less than a month remaining before their first 2025 AFCON qualifying match, the urgency for the NFF to appoint a competent coach cannot be overstated.

The Super Eagles face an increasingly challenging path without a head coach to guide them through these crucial encounters.