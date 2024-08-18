Former Sweden coach Janne Andersson tipped for Super Eagles job

Former Sweden manager Janne Andersson is reportedly poised to take over as the new coach of the Super Eagles, according to SCORENigeria.

The 61-year-old tactician, who boasts a successful career with the Swedish national team, including qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is reportedly the NFF’s choice to replace Finidi George.

Andersson’s appointment marks a departure from the previously shortlisted candidates and will be the second time a Swedish coach has led the Super Eagles, following Lars Lagerback. While his lack of African experience is a notable factor, his proven managerial ability and track record of success make him an intriguing choice for the role.

The NFF is yet to officially confirm the appointment, but sources close to the federation indicate that an announcement is imminent. Andersson will be tasked with guiding Nigeria through the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

