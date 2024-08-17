Super Eagles to get new coach soon, says sports minister Enoh

Nigeria’s sports minister, John Enoh, has revealed that the appointment of a new head coach for the Super Eagles is imminent.

During an appearance on Politics Tonight on Channels TV, Enoh expressed optimism about the forthcoming decision, which will conclude the search for a replacement for Finidi George, who resigned two months ago.

With the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic just weeks away, pressure has mounted on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to fill Super Eagles coach vacant position. Enoh, acknowledging the urgency, assured fans that the decision will come “sooner rather than later.”

Several high-profile candidates, both foreign and local, have been linked to the role, including Herve Renard, Eric Chelle, Samson Siasia, and Salisu Yusuf. However, the NFF has yet to make an official announcement.

The football community eagerly anticipates the appointment, hoping for a swift resolution to the coaching vacancy and a successful campaign for the Super Eagles.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst