Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Enoh orders AFN, NOC to ensure Ofili competes in 100m race

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has directed the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to ensure that Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili competes in the women’s 100m event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In a statement made on his X account, the minister emphasised the necessity for both bodies to rectify the situation and ensure Ofili’s participation in the 100-metre race. This intervention follows Ofili’s discovery that her name was missing from the 100m event list fat the Paris 2024 Olympics despite having qualified for the competition.

On Tuesday, the sprinter publicly announced her omission from the 100-metre race at the Paris Olympics, attributing it to administrative failures by the AFN and NOC. Ofili expressed her frustration on Instagram, saying, “It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games. I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what?”

In response, Enoh expressed his dismay and vowed to hold those responsible accountable. “As Minister of Sports, I will not tolerate this utter recklessness. It is highly inexcusable, and there will be thorough sanctions after investigations into where and from whom this gross negligence originated. All parties must take their duties very seriously. The current way of operating the Federal Ministry of Sports Development does not allow for incompetence at any level,” Enoh stated on his X account.

As an immediate measure, Enoh has instructed the AFN and NOC to ensure that Ofili is given the opportunity to compete in all the events for which she is qualified and registered. “The Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Olympic Committee must ensure that Favour Ofili is not deprived of the opportunity to compete in the races for which she is qualified and registered to represent the country at the Paris Olympics. She is committed to proving her mettle.”